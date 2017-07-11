Late Morning Fire Damages Central Lincoln Home

A Lincoln family is staying with relatives, after a fire damaged their home near 29th and Orchard late Tuesday morning.

Randall Anthony lives across the street from where the fire happened. He told KFOR News at the scene one of the residents came running out saying her water heater was on fire. He grabbed an extinguisher from his house, which didn’t work.

“So I ran back over here (his house) and grabbed a hose. Hooked it up (to the outside faucet of the burning home), spraying water in the general direction of the water heater area,” Anthony said.

The fire was concentrated on a utility closet, where the water heater is located. As of 2pm Tuesday, the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp told KFOR News firefighters saw smoke coming from the front door of the home and Anthony using a hose to put out the fire, when they showed up. He says Anthony helped point to where the fire was at in the back of the house.

“We got a quick knock down,” Chief Bopp said.

No one was hurt in the fire. Repairs will need to be done to the house before the family can move back in.