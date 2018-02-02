Law License of Omaha Attorney Tied To Garcia Case Suspended

The Nebraska Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended the law license of an Omaha attorney who played a key defense role for a former doctor convicted of killing four people with ties to an Omaha medical school.

The state’s high court on Friday suspended the license of Jeremy Jorgenson, who helped represent Anthony Garcia in his first-degree murder case.

The high court cited Jorgenson for missing oral arguments set for October 2016 before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in which Jorgenson represented a man accused of robbery. It also cited a second 2016 case in which Jorgenson failed to promptly respond to questions about a client complaint.

In both instances, according to the high court, Jorgenson blamed his failings, in part, on the onus of handling the Garcia case.