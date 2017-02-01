Lawmaker Calls For End To “Bait and Switch” At Gas Pumps

Nebraska gas stations are allowed to charge different prices for the same type of fuel at different pumps. Omaha Senator, John McCollister, calls it “bait and switch” and wants to stop it. The Convenience Store Association, Better Business Bureau and Triple-A have testified in front of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee in favor of Senator McCollister’s bill requiring gas companies to make their advertisements more clear.

The BBB have been getting complaints about false advertising at gas stations since 2009 and all of those complaints involved Nebraska gas stations.