Lawmaker Wants To Speed Up Prison Reform

The legislature has three new prison reform bills to consider, all intended to speed up the release of more inmates. Senator Bob Krist of Omaha has introduced bills to allow inmates to leave prison for classes and therapy, or look for jobs, or housing before they’re released. He pointed out a current problem in which prisoners are required to take certain classes or rehabilitation treatment in order to become eligible for parole, but they’re not available inside the walls. He said his bill would allow prisoners to take those classes outside the walls. He says over 400 inmates are currently parole eligible in all areas except the needed classes.

Another of Krist’s bills would allow the transfer of terminally ill inmates to facilities such as hospices. Krist, and Prison Inspector General Doug Kobernick agreed that at least five prisoners in the state’s prisons currently have Alzheimer’s Disease. Krist called it a “humane situation”, with no reason to keep people behind bars “when they can’t remember how they got there.” Terminal patients with diseases such as cancer would also be eligible.

The third bill would change the existing State law that declares July of 2020 the deadline for a solution to overcrowding. If occupancy of the system isn’t down to 140% or less by that time, the State would be required to release more prisoners. The prisons are currently over 150% of capacity.

Krist accused the Corrections Department, the Parole Board, and the Governor’s Office of “not taking the deadline seriously.” He cited the example of California, in which the Federal Government stepped in. “The Feds came in and solved their problem for them, and a lot of Californians didn’t like it. They didn’t like the cost, either.” Krist’s third bill would move the deadline up to July 1 of this year. He told the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee in Wednesday’s hearing that moving the deadline up would force quicker action.

Bills Krist introduced Wednesday include LB 672, LB 675, and LB 676.