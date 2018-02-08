Lawmakers Consider Tax Reform, Voter ID and Legalizing Medical Marijuana…All In One Day

Committees of the legislature discussed and heard Public testimony Thursday on several of the most controversial issues of their session. The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee was asked by Senator John Murante of Gretna to advance LB 1066, a bill to require photo ID’s before anyone can vote. A companion bill, LB 1064, would require Election officials to check voter records for deceased individuals, and require the secretary of state to verify the citizenship of every registering voter.

The Revenue committee heard the Sponsor’s explanation of the third major, comprehensive tax reform bill competing for votes. This one, LB 1084, was introduced by Senator Tom Briese of Albion, who says it’s a way to reduce reliance on Property Taxes by increasing the collection of Sales and Income Taxes. His plan includes raising the State sales tax by half a percent, raising the cigarette tax by a dollar a pack, doing away with the exemptions for the sale of internal stock issued by Sub-Chapter-S corporations and Limited Liability Corporations, and eliminating a laundry list of sales and income tax exemptions.

Nebraska residents could gain a constitutional right to use medical marijuana under a proposed ballot measure pending before lawmakers. Senator Anna Wishart of Lincoln presented a state constitutional amendment to a legislative committee on Thursday, arguing that voters should decide the issue.

Wishart introduced the amendment, LR293CAm after several previous legalization bills stalled in the Legislature. Unlike past measures, the amendment would appear on the November general election ballot if lawmakers approve it.

The measure appears likely to advance out of the Judiciary Committee, but its prospects before the full Legislature are unclear. Gov. Pete Ricketts has voiced opposition to the legalization, but placing it on the ballot would bypass him. The Nebraska attorney general’s office and the state’s chief medical officer oppose the measure.

Another lawmaker is asking his fellow senators to create an ethics board that would investigate complaints against members of the Legislature. Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell presented his proposal Thursday to the Legislature’s Executive Board. The board would also determine what constitutes inappropriate conduct by a legislator.

Kuehn said Nebraska is one of just eight states that don’t have an internal legislative ethics committee. The lack of ethical rules was highlighted after former state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion admitted to having cybersex on a state laptop. Some lawmakers wanted to punish Kintner beyond the $1,000 fine that an outside commission ordered him to pay, but critics noted that the Legislature didn’t have formal rules to govern such situations.

A state senator has been charged with driving under the influence after an early-morning traffic stop in Sarpy County. Senator Mike McDonnell of Omaha was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday. McDonnell acknowledged the charge in a legislative floor speech and accepted responsibility.

McDonnell was pulled over by a State Patrol trooper for allegedly failing to maintain his lane on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha. Authorities say he twice refused to submit to a breath test.

McDonnell apologized to his family, constituents and fellow senators, saying lawmakers are held to a higher standard. A former Omaha fire chief, he was elected to the Legislature in 2016. He represents Legislative District 5, including south Omaha.