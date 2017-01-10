Lawmakers Form Next Generation Nebraska To Retain Young Talent

Nebraska lawmakers younger than 40 make up about 1/4 of all members of the Legislature. Those 11 lawmakers have formed a bipartisan group called Next Generation Nebraska, to recruit and retain more young people in the state. The issue is especially important in Nebraska, where people with college degrees are significantly more likely to leave than move into the state.

Co-leader of the group, Lincoln Senator, Adam Morfeld, says group members will listen to young professional groups across the state before introducing legislation based on their feedback.