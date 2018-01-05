Lawmakers Introduce More Bills, Observe Unicameral Birthday

Nebraska state lawmakers are once again pushing to reduce prison crowding and employee turnover ahead of a July 2020 deadline that could force state officials to parole more inmates. Nine senators announced a series of prison measures Friday that they will pursue this year to address crowding and other issues identified in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

One proposal would require the department to create a plan in case it has to release a large number of inmates. Another would continue a state partnership with county jails to hold inmates. Still another would reinstate longevity-based pay raises for correctional staffers. Nebraska’s prison system housed roughly 5,200 inmates on Friday in facilities that were designed to hold 3,375. A prison spokeswoman says the department will review the bills.

————————

It was 81 years ago Friday that the first Unicameral session in Nebraska was held, after voters approved of moving to a one-house legislature. Crete Senator Laura Ebke reminded senators today of that occasion and read part of U.S. Senator George Norris’ speech to Nebraska lawmakers in 1937. It said “You are members of the first Legislature of Nebraska to hold your positions without any partisan Political obligation to any machine, any boss, or to any alleged Political leader.”

Ebke urged her colleagues to keep Norris’ guidance in mind. “Imagine being part of the first 41 Senators to be part of the Unicameral in this Chamber named after Senator George Norris” she said. “And imagine the awesome responsibility that came along with that. I believe it is our duty as their successors to live up to that obligation, and I hope in this session you’ll join me.”

——————–

Among the 31 bills introduced Friday were:

LB845, sponsored by Albion Sen. Tom Briese, which would provide for supportive services relating to child custody;

LB849, sponsored by Crete Sen. Laura Ebke, which would provide a procedure for the return of handguns temporarily taken into possession by law enforcement under the Concealed Handgun Permit Act;

LB851, sponsored by Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, which would limit superintendent and educational service unit administrator compensation;

LB854, sponsored by Grand Island Sen. Dan Quick, which would expand the number of municipalities which create a land bank;

LB855, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom, which would change Security, Privacy and Dissemination of Criminal History Information Act provisions to provide for charges or offenses that have been pardoned;

LB856, sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, which would adopt the Internet Neutrality Act, change communications provider requirements under the Nebraska Telecommunications Regulation Act and change financial assistance provisions relating to the Nebraska Internet Enhancement Fund;

LB859, sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen, which would change records that may be withheld from the public;

LB860, sponsored by Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen, which would provide for compensation for motor vehicle dealers affected by recalls and step-sale orders;

LB861, sponsored by Syracuse Sen. Dan Watermeier, which would require that certain prosecution costs be paid by the state; and

LB870, sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, which would provide for room confinement for juveniles as prescribed.

A complete list introduced bills is available at NebraskaLegislature.gov. New bills may be introduced for the first 10 legislative days, or until Jan. 18.

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ State of the State address is scheduled for Jan. 10. Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican will give the State of the Judiciary address Jan. 18.

The session will last 60 legislative days and tentatively is scheduled to adjourn April 18.