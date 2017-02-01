Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill To Detain Illegal Immigrants

Lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa have reintroduced a bill seeking justice for a Council Bluffs woman. 1 year ago, 21 year old, Sarah Root, was killed by a drunk driver who was in the country illegally. The driver still remains at large after being released from custody. Nebraska Republican U-S Senators, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse are joining Iowa U-S Senators to re-introducing Sarah’s Law, requiring the detention of illegal immigrants charged with a crime resulting in death or serious injury.

The Trump administration is already addressing the issue by implementing parts of the bill in an executive order last week, requiring officials to detain illegal immigrants who have been charged with a crime.