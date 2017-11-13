Lawmakers Talk Tax Relief

The state is behind it’s projected revenue by almost $200 million, so it seems silly to talk about tax relief, but that’s likely what lawmakers will do come January when the Legislature convenes for another session. Key lawmakers say they’re hopeful they can reach a compromise on a package and overcome the sharp divide that kept them from passing any major tax measures earlier this year. Papillion Senator, Jim Smith, chair of the Revenue Committee, says there isn’t enough support among lawmakers for a measure that focuses solely on income taxes or property taxes.