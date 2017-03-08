Layoffs At Beatrice State Developmental Center

39 people have been laid off at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. Courtney Miller, developmental disability services director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, called the lay-offs “an efficiency effort”. The World Herald reports Miller describes the staff reduction as “right-sizing”.

Costs at the Beatrice center have soared as the number of residents declines. 2 years ago, the annual cost per resident was about $450,000, including state and federal dollars. Miller says about 480 employees take care of 110 people with developmental disabilities, mental illnesses and physical disabilities.