LCC Warden Britten Has Died, After Brief Cancer Battle

Lincoln Correctional Center Warden Fred Britten has died. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release that Britten passed away Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 62-years-old.

Britten also served as the warden for the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. His career with the Department of Corrections spanned almost 40 years.

Britten began his career with NDCS on December 5, 1977, as a corrections counselor at the old reformatory. He served the State of Nebraska by holding numerous positions, including unit administrator, associate warden and deputy warden.

Britten opened the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution as its first warden where he served for 13 years. In 2013, he returned to Lincoln where he was appointed warden of the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. Britten had been named warden of the Lincoln Correctional Center in July 2016. Warden Britten led both facilities until his death.

Services for Fred Britten are pending.