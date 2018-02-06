Leader Resigns From Professor Group Over UNL Campus Incident

(AP) Debate over last summer’s confrontation between a conservative student and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln lecturer prompted the new leader of a faculty group to resign. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Donna Dufner resigned a month after she became president of the state chapter of the American Association of University Professors. Last August, the university gained national attention when a graduate student lecturer confronted a student recruiting for a conservative group. The lecturer was later fired. Dufner, who is a University of Nebraska at Omaha faculty member, says she stepped down because she believes the administration handled the incident properly. So she didn’t feel comfortable leading the faculty group that may want to criticize the university.