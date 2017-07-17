LEGION BASEBALL: JC Brager Clinches Spot In State Tourney, Area 5 Championship Game With Win Over LSW
By Jeff Motz
|
Jul 17, 2017 @ 7:34 AM

JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast has automatically qualified for the State Legion Baseball Tournament and a spot in Tuesday’s Area 5 Championship game, after beating Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest 5-2 on Sunday evening at Sherman Field.

Meanwhile, U-Stop of Lincoln East eliminated Anderson Ford of Lincoln North Star 11-7 and Judds Brothers of Lincoln Northeast upset top-seed Union Bank of Pius X 6-4, as Union Bank’s season draws to a close.

Games on Monday include JC Brager taking on Judds Brothers Construction of Lincoln Northeast at 7pm, with U-Stop and Pinnacle Bank playing at 4pm at Sherman Field.

