LEGION BASEBALL: Play Starts Friday In The Mike Peterson Tournament

The Lincoln Legion Coaches Mike Peterson Baseball Tournament starts Friday, June 30 and runs through Sunday, July 2.

Some of Friday’s pool play match ups include Waverly and Union Bank of Pius X at 10am, followed by Waverly taking on Pinnacle Bank of Southwest at 12:30 over at Densmore Field No. 2. Sampson Construction of Lincoln High plays DJ’s Dugout of Bellevue West at 10am, while U-Stop of Lincoln East plays DJs at 12:30pm over at Densmore No. 1. Judds Brothers Construction of Northeast plays Hickman at 10am over at Den Hartog Field and JC Brager of Southeast will play DJs Dugout of Bellevue East at 10am over at Sherman Field. You can see the full pool play match ups by clicking on the link below.

2017 MIKE PETERSON TOURNEY SCHEDULE