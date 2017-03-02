Legislation Would Require Companies To Disclose Overseas Employees

Jobs, jobs, jobs. It is a constant topic of discussion from the new White House. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are also concerned about American employment. Some Democratic Senators are pushing legislation that would keep an eye on just how many jobs the U.S. is sending overseas. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) says he wants more transparency from companies.

“We want to know where their employees are,” said Peters.

He wants workers paid in the U.S.A. Peters introduced the Outsourcing Accountability Act, which would require American companies to disclose just how many workers are getting paid outside the states.

“If you have a choice between two products and two companies, if you know which one is American made with American workers versus another one, I believe most Americans would choose the American company,” said Peters.

Peters says it should be easy for companies to tell Americans just how many people they employ overseas. Another way to look at it: just how many jobs a company is not giving Americans.

“We have to keep our American jobs here,” said Peters. “And the only way you can step up and know whether or not you’re effective doing that is that you have to have the facts.”

Giving more Americans jobs. It is an idea President Donald Trump championed throughout his campaign, and now pushes in the White House. But Republicans are not signed on to Peters’ legislation. They see it as more federal intervention.

“Republicans may stop it,” said Stephen Rose, a research professor at George Washington University. “They’ll stop it because they’ll talk about paperwork burden.”

Rose says outsourcing is a necessary tool for businesses, and many people fail to accept that. He says companies having to disclose outsourcing could lead to scrutiny.

“People are trying to protect jobs, and people are trying to put out a little moral suasion,” said Rose. “‘Put out what you’re doing and maybe you can put some text of why you’re doing it, but we want to watch you and we want to put some pressure on you.'”

Despite no Republican lawmaker support, Peters is optimistic the White House will find value in the legislation.