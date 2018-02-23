Legislative Committee Hears More Property Tax Proposals

There is no shortage of property tax limiting and reducing proposals before the Legislature this year. No fewer than five comprehensive plans have been introduced and presented in Public Hearings before the Revenue Committee. Friday, the two latest were explained.

Senator Kate Bolz of Lincoln says her LB 910 would moderate the effect of Property Tax increases by using a “circuit breaker” approach. “When property taxes are high in proportion to income, the circuit ‘breaks’ and you provide an income tax credit for Nebraska renters, home owners and farming operations.”

Bolz explained that providing Income Tax credits would be made possible by using the money currently allocated to property tax relief. She explained that it would be revenue neutral, but would get around the Uniformity Clause requiring property taxes to be levied equally and fairly.

The Farmland Circuit breaker would be activated whenever property taxes rose above 7% of the land’s income, “twice the national average” she said. She added that providing refundable Income Tax credits would have more impact that Property Tax Credits.

Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard introduced his LB 1100. It would tax farmland according to a formula taking into account the exact amount of each soil type found in each parcel of land, scaled according to the price of corn.

“The goal is to determine the best soil in (each) county, the most productive soil, and all the soils would be rated according to that.”

Erdman, from the panhandle community of Bayard, told members of the legislature’s revenue committee that official Government maps will show the soil types of each field, and give the exact percentage of each type, allowing a precise reading on production capability. “We should tax the land on production, not on potential sale price” he said, adding “Only 1% of the Farm Land sells each year, and yet we tax 99% of the land based on those few sales.”

Erdman went on to say that his system would have avoided the current crisis all together. “If we’d of had this in place over the last several years, we wouldn’t have an ag land disparity about them paying too much property tax.” He added “We would have paid more when corn was $7, and we’d be back to paying less when corn’s $3.”

Erdman also told Senators that State Officials interfere with the local valuation process. The State Revenue Department’s Assessment Division, he said, requires assessors to “borrow” sales of similar types of land from nearby or adjoining counties when not enough sales of a particular type have been recorded in that county. “This would put a stop to that” he said.

Erdman is also the sponsor of a massive property tax cutting bill, estimated to lower taxes collected by local government sub-divisions by $1.1 Billion each year. At last report, that bill was stuck in committee. A citizen’s committee is also organizing a petition drive to place a similar measure on the November election ballot.

Governor Pete Ricketts, and other politicians who have traveled the State, say property tax reduction is the number one issue they hear from constituents.