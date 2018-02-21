Legislators Listen to Calls For Medicaid Expansion, Wider Power For Prosecutors

Committees of the Legislature are nearing the end of their Public Hearing Season. Each bill introduced each session receives a hearing, in which the Public is allowed to offer input.

LB 872, introduced by Senator Burke Harr of Omaha, would allow a prosecutor to file an appeal of a verdict or sentence as simply as a defense attorney can currently. Douglas County Prosecutor Matthew Chuze told the Judiciary committee that judges who make mistakes can currently make appeals difficult, and said there is no legal reason for the extra steps a prosecutor is required under current law to file an appeal.

A state senator from Omaha wants to help law officers catch identity thieves. Senator Brett Lindstrom of Omaha has introduced a bill stiffening up the laws against the illegal use of scanners that steal information from credit card chips. Many of the devices, also known as skimmers, have been placed on gas pumps. Lindstrom told the Legislature’s Judiciary committee it’s a sophisticated industry.

“These people travel coast to coast” said Jason Bassett, testifying on behalf of the Kum and Go chain of convenience stores. “They’re part of a vast network with people transporting, placing, and retrieving these devices.” He added that another part of the group “harvests the data, makes credit cards, and sells them on the dark web.”

Possession of a device capable of acquiring and wirelessly transmitting information from credit card chips would be illegal under the law. Lindstrom introduced the bill, saying that identity thieves are stealing names and credit card numbers, for resale, from gas pumps, ATM’s and even store cash registers.

The Legislature is also being asked again to consider a bill to expand eligibility for Medicaid. This year, however, its sponsor, Lincoln Senator Adam Morfeld is asking his fellow senators to place the question on the november election ballot, saying he wants the voters to decide. Morfeld said about 90,000 Nebraskans currently have no reasonable access to Health Insurance, and expanding Medicaid as prescribed in the Affordable Care Act would solve the problem.

Another Nebraska lawmaker aims to create legislation designed to encourage fast-growing technology such as bitcoins or blockchains. Senator Carol Blood of Bellevue said Wednesday the measure would prohibit cities or villages from taxing or regulating the technology, instead leaving it up to the state. So-called ledger technology is a secure digital transaction of currency or information. States including Vermont, Utah and Arizona have similar laws. Members of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee questioned whether the technology will continue to grow and discussed difficulties the legislation could face because of the complicated nature of ledger technology. Several other bills were introduced this year related to blockchains. The committee took no action on the bill Wednesday.