Legislators Question N-U Atmosphere. University Officials Question Motives.

Three members of the Nebraska Legislature have issued a joint statement questioning whether a Freedom Of Speech complaint was handled properly.

On August 25, a female student recruiting members for a campus conservative political organization reported that she was harassed by two female faculty members. After the incident, both N-U President Hank Bounds and Chancellor Ronnie Green labeled the behavior inappropriate.

Senators Steve Erdman of Bayard, Steve Halloran of Hastings, and Tom Brewer of Gordon issued their statement this week, questioning the validity of the University’s response. Their questions included:

#1: Are professors at UNL hostile towards conservative students?

#2: Are Univesity Administrators warm, welcoming, inviting and transparent towards conservative students?

#3: Can the University’s administration conduct an honest investigation of the incident?

#4: “Can Anyone At the University tell the truth about free speech zones on campus?

#5: Does anyone teach English anymore at UNL?

The seemingly unrelated question cited examples of Political Statements posted on the website of the UNL English Department.

NU President Hank Bounds said Chancellor Ronnie Green provided a detailed review of the facts in all of the above questions, and said he agrees with them. Both Green and Bounds questioned the intent of the Senators’ actions. “When a letter is sent to the newspaper before anyone picks up the phone to call me, what’s the real intent?” asked Bounds.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said “the genesis of your letter appears to be one 20 minute interaction at the University that we appropriately addressed.”

Erdman, who posted the Op-Ed piece on his Legislative Website, said he was unsatisfied with the response, and that the two administrators had not answered “any of the questions we asked.” He said, however, that he does not want to go to war with the University. Rather, he said he looks forward to a dialogue “in which we determine what is in the best interest of all the students of The University of Nebraska”.