Legislature To Decide On Craft Brewery Distribution Changes

It’s up to the the Legislature’s General Affairs Committee to decide if Nebraska’s craft brewing industry changes it’s distribution routine. Craft beer distributors pick up beer from breweries and sell it at locations across the state. O’Neill Senator, Tyson Larson’s bill enforces the “at rest” rule, requiring distributors to take beer back to their warehouses and put it “at rest” before making deliveries.

Senator Larson says Nebraska’s law is unconstitutional after a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. An over-flow crowd of craft beer distributors gathered at the State Capitol Building to oppose the “at rest” rule.