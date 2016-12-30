Lethal Injection Secrecy Draws Criticism

The majority of those testifying at a Nebraska Department of Corrections hearing on new lethal injection protocols were critical of the secrecy involved. Several witnesses pointed out areas of the new procedure that may be contrary to existing State Law. The protocols propose keeping the supplier of execution drugs, and those who administer them, secret. They also propose revealing the drugs to the inmate 60 days before a Death Warrant is sought.

Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha, a longtime opponent of the Death penalty, said it’s clear that the document is “a political document, thrown together in a loosy-goosy fashion.”

Attorney Bob Evnen, speaking on behalf of Nebraskans For The Death Penalty, said the secrecy is important in order to protect the personal safety of those involved in the process.

Attorney Shawn Renner, representing Media of Nebraska, said the protocols propose giving the Director of Corrections powers that are contrary to the State’s Open Records Law. Renner said the Law specifies that all state documents are Public except those specifically exempted, and said that execution documents are not so specified.

Joanie Cover, CEO of The Nebraska Pharmacists Association, said the protocol’s wording giving the Director of Corrections the power to select the drugs to be used also goes against State Law. She said pharmacists can only dispense drugs on the order of a medical professional, and the Director of Corrections is not one. Cover also took issue with the Protocol’s use of the term “Pharmaceutical Chemist”, saying no such term exists in State Law currently. She said the protocols contain no language protecting pharmacists from liability for participation in executions, and suggested pharmacists should be removed from “the execution team.”

Numerous other witnesses, some representing organizations and some speaking as private citizens, objected to the secrecy on principle. Several pointed out the motto chiseled above the entrance to the State Capitol, “The Salvation Of The State Is Watchfulness In The Citizen”. Each said citizens cannot be watchful if the execution process is shrouded in secrecy.

Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, a death penalty supporter, said he’s in favor of “transitioning to a workable process” and admonished both sides to work together to find a system that is both legal and effective.

The Corrections Department will review the testimony and begin work on a final draft of its execution Protocols.