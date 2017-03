Lincoln Fire Chief, Micheal Despain is considering an open recruitment process for paramedics…one that never closes. As soon as LFR gets enough names, a class would start. He said the method is common on the West Coast. Chief Despain also wants LFR to reflect the community in terms of ethnicity and gender.

Firefighter Paramedic, Deb Staberg, has been with the department for 24 years and is among only a few women in LFR.