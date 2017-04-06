LFR Fleet Showing Signs Of Age

Last week, Engine 1 was called out from the downtown station, but missed the call…because it wouldn’t start. That’s happened in the past with ambulances. Lincoln Fire and Rescue has a tired fleet. The average age of an apparatus is 16-years-old, the oldest is 23-years-old.

Chief, Kendall Warnock of the Division of Logistics, tells our media partner, 10/11 NEWS LFR is spending more on maintaining these aging rigs than they originally cost.

3 new engines and 2 new trucks will be in service by the end of the year.