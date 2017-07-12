LFR Gets New Truck

A new fire truck was placed into service at Lincoln Fire Department Station 7 at Cotner and A streets. This is Lincoln’s first new fire truck in 20 years.

The dedication took place on Wednesday afternoon at Station 7. LFR Logistics Chief Kendall Warnock says the truck is very different and is 30 feet longer which will come in handy with multi story homes. “We have seen set backs in homes with the 75 foot trucks, if we didn’t position the apparatus exactly where we thought, we couldn’t reach the peak”.

The new truck also has airbags, “Side airbags, front airbags, rescue equipment, airbags to lift cars in case we get into accidents, much safer. It’s another 30 foot longer so we have more compartments that we can store stuff in. It gives us more flexibility than we had with our shorter trucks”. Warnock also added that the extra length will help with rooftop rescues and ventilation during fires in taller homes.

Fire Chief Micheal DeSpain agrees that the new truck is impressive but its only a start to a bigger job. “When I was first coming into Lincoln, part of the task I was given by the Mayor’s office and City Council, was the fleet is a mess and we need you to help get it fixed”. DeSpain said the working members of the department were able to provide a lot of input on the truck selected. “Part of my job and the job of LFR support team is to say ‘these are the vehicles we need first, because you can’t replace them all at once. These are priority, this is the consequences if we don’t replace it, and these are the advantages'”.

This is not the end of new fire trucks, Station 8 will be getting a new truck within a couple of weeks and then 3 more will arrive for other stations this fall.