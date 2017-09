Lincoln Fire and Rescue is the winner in the “Battle Of The Badges”. Over the past few months, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has sponsored a blood drive pitting LFR against the Lincoln Police Department. Each blood donation in the name of either organization was counted as one vote.

Wednesday, the winner was announced, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue claimed the title. For losing, police chief Jeff Bliemeister had to wash a fire engine. 317 votes were cast: 166 for LFR, and 151 for LPD.