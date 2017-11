The Lincoln Firefighter’s Union wraps up Operation Warm, a program to buy brand new, American made, winter coats for kids that need them. Each year, the union targets kids in an elementary school. This year it’s Everett and Huntington for a total of 1,000 students. Nearly 500 Everett students got their coats Wednesday. On Thursday, Huntington students get their coats. Local #644 in Lincoln has been active in Operation Warm since 2012.