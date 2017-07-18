Libraries Host Solar Eclipse Events

You wouldn’t want to miss an event that happens once every 500 years. A Solar Eclipse is predicted to happen on August 21st. Lincoln Public Libraries are hosting a set of events to prepare you for it.

Shelley Ruterbories, of Bennett Martin Library has some information on how these events came to be. “We happened upon a grant through Star Net Libraries and funded by NASA that would provide free eclipse glasses to be distributed through the library”. 6 different libraries will be holding events for the solar eclipse.

Shelley explains what the event will include. “The event is called “Prepare for the Eclipse!” at libraries all around the city. It’s aimed at families. We give you a little introduction, safety information, this is what the eclipse is, and informational videos put out from NASA”. After the introduction she says the glasses will be handed out, “and then we’re going to let everyone spilt up to different stations where they will get to build a pinhole viewer if they would like to, learn a little about the history of how people interpreted the eclipse, and then do some activities where they actually act out what happens during an eclipse”. She says attending one of the upcoming events will help families prepare to observe and learn from it.

The events are completely free and families are encouraged to attend. “There is no cost involved to families, that’s part of the grant. I would encourage people to attend the events. That’s where the glasses will be given out. If we don’t use them all up in the events they will stay at the library and be given out at the desk, but I would encourage people to attend the event”.

The Schedule for events is as follows

Monday, July 21, 2 to 4 p.m. Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Avenue

Wednesday, August 2, 2 to 4 p.m., Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior Street

Thursday, August 3, 2 to 4 p.m., Gere Branch Library, 2400 S 56th Street

Wednesday, August 9, 10:30 to 12:30 p.m., Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S 14th Street

Wednesday, August , 2-4 p.m., South Branch Library, 2675 South Street

Wednesday, Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walt Branch Library, 6701 S 14th Street