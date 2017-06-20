Library Recommendations Revealed

A group of consultants presented their concepts and recommendations for a new downtown Central Lincoln Library to the City’s Library Board Tuesday. If approved by voters, it will replace Bennett Martin Library at 14th and N as a branch library for the central part of Lincoln, as the home for special areas such as the Nebraska Heritage Room and the Polley Music Library, and as the Administrative Headquarters for the City’s Library System.

The report did not include architectural drawings of either the interior or exterior of the building. Consultant Dick Waters explained that drawings can’t be made until a site is selected. That’s expected to occur sometime this summer. Until then, he said, the types and sizes of spaces can be listed, but the actual building has to be designed for the specific site.

The plan presented includes a 100-thousand square foot library, which would fit on a full block or half a block, with two public floors and a third floor with administrative offices. It did not include parking, since that also would be determined by the needs of the specific site.

Along with the expected areas for fiction, non-fiction, reference materials, and other material normally checked out by patrons, the plan includes several areas not currently included in Lincoln’s Libraries. Several types of “Maker Spaces” are recommended, both for personal enjoyment of patrons and to help developing businesses.

“As we’ve stopped manufacturing things in this country, a lot of people have realized that some have lost touch with how to make things” said Consultant Brad Waters. “A lot of people are going back to Arts and Crafts type of functions. It’s not only for personal enjoyment, however, it’s actually a way to infuse business.”

Waters explained that Maker Spaces use public resources to purchase equipment that most people cannot afford to purchase on their own. Computers and equipment for robotics, laser cutters, and 3-D printers are examples. The Maker Spaces may also range from audio/video recording studios to Arts areas, he said.

The new Library proposal also includes special areas for teens to gather and study, Children’s areas, and a “Sensory Room” designed as a special atmosphere to appeal to people with special needs such as Autism.

Also in the recommendations is a 24 hour area with lockers that can be accessed by patrons during hours that the Library is not open. Librarians could place reserved materials in the lockers, text a code to the patrons reserving the materials, and allow the materials to be retrieved at any hour of the day or night.

Once complete, the plan is expected to be made available for inspection and discussion, and then go before voters in the November, 2018 General Election.