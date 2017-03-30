Lied Center Gift Called “Transformative”

The Lied Center announced Thursday that it has received a major gift that will enhance the future of its live classical music programming. Anabeth Hormel Cox of Lincoln announced outright and planned gifts that establish a fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation to benefit the Lied Center’s Classical Music performances. At the donor’s request, the donation amount was not disclosed.

“My gift is intended to perpetuate the contribution the Lied Center makes to the culture of our region,” Hormel Cox said prior to the Lied Center mainstage celebration of the gift.

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said it’s because of support from people like Anabeth Hormel Cox that the University is an international leader in presenting the performing arts.

Following the gift announcement, Stephan and Artistic Director Ann Chang revealed the 2017-18 season of Lied Center classical artists:

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Andre Watts — October 12, 2017

2017 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist — October 24, 2017

Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet — February 21, 2018

Olga Kern, Piano — March 27, 2018

A Celebration of Philip Glass — April 17, 2018

Vadym Kholodenko, Piano — April 24, 2018