Life Sentence For Killer In 2016 Lincoln Homicide

By Jeff Motz
|
Mar 28, 1:05 PM
Anthony Wells (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

The man found guilty in the January 2016 killing of 25-year-old Joshua Hartwig has been sentenced to life in prison, plus 50 to 80 years for weapons charges.

On Tuesday, a Lancaster County judge sentenced 34-year-old Anthony Wells, who committed first-degree murder after a disturbance outside some apartments in the 1800 block of Knox Street.

Hartwig was an innocent bystander and was wounded when Wells fired shots toward a crowd that gathered, after leaving the apartment complex then returning about a half-hour later.

 

