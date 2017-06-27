Life Threatening Injuries in Southeast Lincoln Crash

A crash between a dump truck and a work truck seriously injured three people, destroyed a traffic light, and snarled traffic in Southeast Lincoln Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 P.M. at 84th and Firethorne Lane. No details are available at this time on what caused the accident, or the identities of those injured. The crash even compromised the northbound traffic light.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg told KFOR News at the scene two people inside the work truck were taken to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries. Another person in the dump truck suffered minor injuries, while another occupant refused treatment.

Lincoln Fire crews and the City-County Health Department were working feverishly to keep spilled fuel and chemicals from entering the storm sewer. Gegg says at one point, they used 120 pounds of hi-dry.

Traffic was shut down through the area as the wreckage was cleaned up.