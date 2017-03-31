Lights Shot Out In NW Lancaster County

Since January 27, 2017, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has investigated 14 reports of criminal mischief where yard lights and/or street lights have been shot out.

The majority of the incidents have occurred in the Northwestern portion of Lancaster County and during the late night, early morning hours. The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious to contact our office at 402-441-6500.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600, or leave an online tip with any suspect information.