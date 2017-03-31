Lights Shot Out In NW Lancaster County

By Greg Smith
|
Mar 31, 7:32 AM

Since January 27, 2017, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has investigated 14 reports of criminal mischief where yard lights and/or street lights have been shot out.

The majority of the incidents have occurred in the Northwestern portion of Lancaster County and during the late night, early morning hours. The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious to contact our office at 402-441-6500.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600, or leave an online tip with any suspect information.

Related Content

Cabela’s Stock Soars On Credit Card Unit Sal...
Bankrupt Gordmans Has a Buyer
Nebraska Continues Big Ten Play at No. 22 Wisconsi...
Energy Up as Spring Game Draws Closer
Lied Center Gift Called “Transformative̶...
Hickman Daycare Remains Shut Down After THC Scare