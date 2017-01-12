Lincoln Arby’s Location To Serve Venison

Two Nebraska Arby’s locations will begin serving venison, thanks to social media. The food chain introduced venison options to their menu in October and November at select locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Nebraskan’s took to Twitter and Facebook to urge Arby’s to include Nebraska. The chain has officially responded to the call, adding venison to the menu to one location in Lincoln and one in Omaha. You’ll be able to order venison sandwiches at the 56th and O Arby’s beginning January 18th.