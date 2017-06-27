Some Lincoln Area State Rec Areas To Allow Fireworks For The 4th

Branched Oak Lake just northwest of Lincoln is one of seven Nebraska state recreation areas that will be allowed to shoot off fireworks on Independence Day, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Pawnee Lake near Emerald and Wagon Train Lake near Hickman are also among the seven state rec areas that will allow fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4. Signs at recreation areas will point the way to designated fireworks sites and their boundaries will be clearly marked. Use of fireworks elsewhere in state areas or at other times is prohibited.

Fireworks at Branched Oak may only be shot off in posted areas at Liebers Point. Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska by the State Fire Marshal are permitted.