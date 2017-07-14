Lincoln Bridal Store Abruptly Closes

Frustration is setting in for soon-to-be brides who purchased their wedding dresses from the Alfred Angelo Bridal store at 48th and Normal. The store abruptly closed without any major public notice around 8pm Thursday. According to our media partner KOLN/KGIN-TV 10/11 News, employees found out through a conference call Thursday morning that the company was filing for bankruptcy and is closed starting Friday. The store did provide an email address for attorney Patricia Redmond, who is handling the bankruptcy filing. It’s predmond@sternsweaver.com. Women who bought wedding dresses from the store can contact her.