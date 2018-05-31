Lincoln Cares Donations To Help Five Projects

Mayor Chris Beutler thursday announced the City projects that will be funded through the 2018 Lincoln Cares community donation program. Lincoln Cares allows customers of the Lincoln Electric System (LES) to add $1 to their monthly bill payments for Parks and Recreation, Lincoln City Libraries and Aging Partners. The funds support projects and programming that are not able to be funded through the City budget.

“We started this partnership with LES in 2003 because we believed in the generosity of Lincoln residents and in their desire to support the programs that add so much to our quality of life,” Beutler said. “Today, 15 years later, our entire community can take pride in the fact that almost $1.5 million has been invested in our parks, libraries and services for older adults.”

Five media organizations will provide in-kind advertising and promotion for the program — KOLN/KGIN-TV; KLKN-TV; Alpha Media; Broadcast House; and the Lincoln Journal Star. Partner organizations include Lincoln Parks Foundation, Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries from Allstate, Seniors Foundation, Olsson Associates, Prairie Corridor Partnership and Culver’s.

LES customers can enroll at LES.com/lcdonate. The $1 donation is automatically included on the LES bill each month, and customers can discontinue their automatic donation at any time by calling LES.

The average number of LES customers enrolled per month is 3,586. Since February, 2003, Lincoln Cares has collected $915,708 in donations from LES customers. Another $600,000 in direct donations have also been made to the program by local foundations, businesses and neighborhood associations.

This year, the program will provide funds for additional fitness equipment for Aging Partners in a new Fitness Center at 555 South 9th Street, allow Lincoln City Libraries to add new suplies to its Maker-Spaces, provide opportunities for children from low-income families to participate in swimming, youth sports and other recreation programs, purchase new fitness equipment for Cooper Park, and assist with development of the Haines Branch Prairie Corridor celebrating and preserving Lincoln’s prairie heritage.”

Programs and projects funded by Lincoln Cares are selected based on input from the Lincoln Cares Advisory Board, which includes representatives from Parks and Recreation, Lincoln City Libraries and Aging Partners as well as the community.

