Lincoln Chamber Opposes More N-U Budget Cuts

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce came out Tuesday against further University of Nebraska Budget Cuts. N-U has cut operating expenses and raised tuition to close a $49 Million budget gapin the past six months, but faces another $24 million in cuts over the next two years under Governor Pete Ricketts’ proposed budget.

In a statement, Chamber President Wendy Birdsall urged Lincoln residents to contact members of the Legislature’s appropriations committee and oppose any additional cuts. The University’s budget hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon before the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.

———

Chamber President Wendy Birdsall’s Statement in full:

“Budget cuts have already caused a $49M recurring shortfall for the University of Nebraska system. Now, despite making up only 13% of the state’s budget, the University is being asked to shoulder one-third of the budget cuts being considered. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce views the University of Nebraska as an invaluable and essential component of our economy. For every $1 dollar invested in the University of Nebraska $6 dollars return in economic gains to our state.

The University draws new people to our state and educates our future talent pool. Research conducted through the University helps advance public/private partnerships that grow jobs and investments. The University is a productive expenditure; producing value to all citizens across Nebraska.

Please contact members of the Appropriations Committee to express your opposition to the drastic budget cuts facing the University of Nebraska. The University budget hearing is tomorrow, Wednesday, February 14th.We need to keep University of Nebraska funding at a level that aligns with the role the University plays in building our economic strength.”