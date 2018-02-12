Lincoln City Council Votes to Ax Special Tax

The Lincoln City council made it official Monday afternoon: The special quarter-of-a-cent sales tax we’ve been paying for a new 9-1-1 radio system, and four new fire stations, will end October 1st. The mayor’s office announced several weeks ago that enough money will have been collected to pay for both purchases by then.

Also in the meeting, council members discussed the sale of 17th Street, from R to Vine Streets, to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A few of the council members said that the original selling price of $80,000 was too much of a bargain for their liking.

“While it might not be the steal of the century, it comes in number 2,” Council Chair Roy Christensen told the chamber Monday afternoon. “I think there’s significantly more value in this property than is acknowledged in this agreement.”

Real Estate Manager for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln John Jensen told the council they would like to proceed with the sale so the University can start implementing its plans with the one-way street. The City Council ultimately voted to delay the decision until March 12, so they could study the price.

The council also voted to delay the controversial decision on changing a liquor ordinance.

Last week, the Council heard nearly two dozen individuals testify on whether the Open Harvest Grocery Store at 17th and South should be able to sell alcohol or not. Opposing testimonies said the store was located too close to homes, which is against ordinance, and should stay that way. Testifiers in support said it will help the grocery store compete with bigger organic food sellers. The council voted to delay the discussion on possible compromises and solutions until May.