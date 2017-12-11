Lincoln Declared “Smart Gigabit Community”

Mayor Chris Beutler announced Lincoln’s new designation as a Smart Gigabit Community Monday. He said it makes the City part of a network connected by shared high-speed technology infrastructure. That allows the SGCs to exchange information, conduct research, and develop first-generation gigabit software applications. The selection as an SGC came from U.S. Ignite’s Smart Gigabit Community program funded by the National Science Foundation.

“The goal is for Lincoln to create a Digital Town Square available to students, entrepreneurs and businesses,” Beutler said. “The Digital Town Square will help them develop applications to better compete in the digital economy.”

Mayor Beutler said the foundation for the SGC designation is City’s 2012 investment in the Lincoln Broadband Project. So far, the City has installed nearly 500 miles of conduit leased to eight broadband carriers and promoted the installation of small-cell wireless technology. Beutler said the City is now approaching the successful completion of a fiber-to-the-home project.

“The designation as a Smart Gigabit City further cements our growing national reputation as a hub of the Silicon Prairie,” Beutler said. “We are proving every day that innovation is not confined only to large urban centers. Our success demonstrates again that when we combine world class infrastructure with innovation, education, and business partnerships, we can produce new economic development opportunities for our community.”

ALLO is building Lincoln’s state-of-the-art fiber to-the-home gigabit network. The construction is scheduled to be complete in 2019 and will pass more than 105,000 residences and 20,000 businesses/governmental institutions. The project is more than 50 percent complete so far.

“Fully utilizing the virtually unlimited bandwidth from gigabit networks is the next revolution for Lincoln and other fiber communities,” said Jeff Kuenne, ALLO Chief Technologist and Co-Founder. “The collaboration between our local partners and leaders in forward-thinking communities across the U.S. will expand Lincoln’s and Nebraska’s opportunities with advanced technologies. We look forward to being involved with the Smart Gigabit Community teams to develop next generation gigabit applications. Gigabit networks can, and will, provide so much more than merely faster internet and the elimination of buffering. I am excited for our communities’ future as we improve the business opportunities and lives of our citizens through innovation.”

The City is investing $15,000 a year over three years from the Broadband Innovation Fund.

Each SGC member has committed to develop two gigabit applications or gigabit services per year which provide advanced technology solutions to community issues and to share those applications with others in the SGC program.