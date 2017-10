A 20-month suspension for the medical license of a Lincoln trauma surgeon. Dr. Reginald Burton agreed to the suspension this week, after being accused of unprofessional conduct. A petition filed with state regulators shows about 20 concerns from his former co-workers at Bryan Health, where several allegations include misconduct involving young adult male patients and “fuzzy” prescribing practices. Burton resigned from Bryan last December, saying he decided to relocate his practice.