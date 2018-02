LFR believes a cooking incident led to a kitchen fire just after 11 Tuesday morning. “There were some people inside at the time, but they evacuated safely,” Fire Captain Mike Tupe told KFOR News.

Crews arrived to see smoke coming out of the apartment complex doorway at 1145 Goodhue Boulevard. It took firefighters only minutes to put out the fire in the kitchen, which engulfed the cabinets above the stove. The exact cause of the fire and estimate on damages are still unknown.