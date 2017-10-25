Lincoln Group Sending “Art Breaks” To Hurricane Victims

Pencils, pens, markers, sketch pads, feathers, beads, and nearly every imaginable supply for Arts and Crafts covered a large conference table, chairs, file cabinets, and filled several barrels Wednesday at the downtown Lincoln headquarters of the Hildegard Center for the Arts. The materials have been donated by the public for “Art Breaks”. The campaign has been underway for several weeks, hoping to send art supplies to schools in the Houston, Texas area.

The coalition staging the campaign included the Hildegard Center, Alpha Media, Lincoln Arts Council, The Art Curriculum Department of the Lincoln Public Schools, The UNL Center for Civic Engagement, Hobby Town USA, Michael’s Crafts, Gomez Art Supply, and Urban Legends and Noyes Art Galleries. Barrels were placed at locations throughout Lincoln asking for donations. Cash donations were also received and will be used to purchase additional supplies.

“We know that Emergency Management Operations are focused on infrastructure, carpet, drywall, and major reconstruction” said Hildegard Center President Kim Einspahr. “We wanted to make sure that the children aren’t deprived of their creative outlet in art class if their supplies were destroyed by the flooding and hurricane damage.”

All the donated materials will be shipped to the Art Department at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. There, plans include an open house for area art teachers in which they will be able to pick out and replace supplies they lost due to Hurricane Harvey, which caused widespread flooding and wind damage throughout the Houston area.