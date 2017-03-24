Lincoln Having a Hard Time Keeping Millennials

Unlike other age groups, Millennials aren’t staying in Lincoln. A Denver CEO who moved his business to Lincoln says adults 20-to-29 years of age are making a mistake. Andrew Tuzson of Evol Empire sees promise here, and said others should too, especially people looking for jobs. The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development believes 2 reasons post-grads are leave Lincoln is to travel and they don’t believe there are the right job opportunities here.

The Partnership this morning hosts a talent forum for businesses to learn how to retain and even recruit Millennials to Lincoln.