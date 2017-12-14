Lincoln High Coach Arrested In Alleged Sexual Assault

A staff member and coach at Lincoln High School has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened in early December.

A letter sent to Lincoln High parents said that girls basketball coach and in-school suspension tech Marcus Perry apparently was involved in an incident in a classroom with a non-student athlete. Once school officials found out, they contacted Lincoln Police where they arrested Perry on suspicion of 1st-degree sexual assault.

According to Lincoln Police, the 33-year-old Perry was involved in the alleged assault that reportedly happened between 2:45pm and 3:07pm on Dec. 7. He was arrested Thursday morning and put in the Lancaster County Jail.

Perry is a former Husker basketball player, who played at Nebraska from 2004 to 2006.

