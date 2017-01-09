A Lincoln Home Hit Several Times In Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating a Lincoln home hit by several gun shots early Saturday morning at the corner of 28th and Sumner Streets.

The Monroe family lives in the home and told 10/11 News they were woken up early Saturday morning around 3:00 a.m. from the sound of a gun firing, then when they got up to see what was going on, bullets flew threw their window and hit their bedroom wall.

One bullet shot through the window and was buried into the wall just inches from the top of the Monroe’s bed. Janel Monroe said she feels blessed because if she had been sitting up and reading, she could have been killed.

The Monroe family said they have lived in their home since 1980, and have always felt safe, until now.

“Early Saturday morning, at the blink of an eye and a few gunshots later, that whole sense of safe place has been stripped away from us,” said Lenny Monroe.

Lenny Monroe also said they have no idea why their home was targeted. According to Lincoln police, they are still investigating what they believe to be a drive-by, and they don’t have anyone in custody.