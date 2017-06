Lincoln leaders are looking at a new landfill.

The Public Works Department says the current one will be full in as little as 10 years. Donna Garden of the Public Works Department told the City Council land is already owned to the east of the current Bluff Road Landfill, north on Lincoln along Highway 77, but it isn’t yet approved for use as a landfill.

She added that the permit process is lengthy, and needs to be started now, so the land is ready in 10 years.