Lincoln is your leader this morning in the National Bike Challenge, ahead of last year’s winner, Madison, Wisconsin, by 90,000 points. Cyclists in city’s across the country log miles online, with prizes for top riders and potential benefits for cities.

When Lincoln applies for grants, it lists awards and accomplishments made over the last year so it could help trail projects around the city. You can keep track of the leader boards and register for the challenge at nationalbikechallenge.org.