Lincoln Libraries Want Reading to be Less “Ruff”
By Jackie Ourada
Feb 25, 2018 @ 1:52 PM

Libraries throughout Lincoln are giving children an opportunity to practice reading…to dogs.

Lincoln City Libraries is inviting families to participate in the “Read to a Dog” program offered by LCL and the local Healing Heart Therapy Dogs organization.  The program gives children ages 6 to 12 the opportunity to practice their reading by reading aloud to a dog.  Therapy teams are partnered with children who read to dogs in 20-minute shifts once a week for six weeks.

The session runs from March 19 to April 29.  Registration is required only at the branches that list a contact person below.  Locations and times are as follows:

  • Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior Street, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, email Ellie at elliephillips11@gmail.com
  • Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th Street, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, email Jeanne at hjbishop@neb.rr.com; 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays, call Mimi at 402-217-9019
  • South Branch Library, 2675 South Street, 2 to 3:20 p.m. Sundays, email Bill at weray@windstream.net
  • Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th Street, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, email Victoria at vpheaton@gmail.com
  • Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Avenue, 4 p.m. Sundays, drop-in sessions only, no reservation required

For more information about LCL, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

