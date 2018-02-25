Lincoln Libraries Want Reading to be Less “Ruff”

Libraries throughout Lincoln are giving children an opportunity to practice reading…to dogs.

Lincoln City Libraries is inviting families to participate in the “Read to a Dog” program offered by LCL and the local Healing Heart Therapy Dogs organization. The program gives children ages 6 to 12 the opportunity to practice their reading by reading aloud to a dog. Therapy teams are partnered with children who read to dogs in 20-minute shifts once a week for six weeks.

The session runs from March 19 to April 29. Registration is required only at the branches that list a contact person below. Locations and times are as follows:

Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior Street, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, email Ellie at elliephillips11@gmail.com

Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th Street, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, email Jeanne at hjbishop@neb.rr.com; 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays, call Mimi at 402-217-9019

South Branch Library, 2675 South Street, 2 to 3:20 p.m. Sundays, email Bill at weray@windstream.net

Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th Street, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, email Victoria at vpheaton@gmail.com

Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Avenue, 4 p.m. Sundays, drop-in sessions only, no reservation required

For more information about LCL, visit lincolnlibraries.org.