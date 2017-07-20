Lincoln Man Accused In Early Morning Robbery

A 21-year-old Lincoln man is accused of robbing a 24-year-old man, by taking his wallet and stealing $500.

It happened just before 1am Thursday at an apartment near 48th and Baldwin, where the victim was waiting for a ride and got into an argument over gas money with Marvin Sullivan.

Lincoln Police say the victim refused to give any money, then Sullivan allegedly punched him, taking his wallet and the cash before leaving. Police say Sullivan came back to the apartment, where officers confronted him.

Sullivan apparently denied taking the wallet, but officers found $500 cash on him. He was arrested for robbery.

The victim suffered injuries to his mouth and ear.