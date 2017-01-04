Lincoln Man Accused In Sunday Arson Fire At Pet Care Center

A break in an arson investigation. Lincoln Police arrested 43-year-old David Fenstemaker on Tuesday night, for allegedly setting fire to the Pet Care Center north of 14th and Adams on January 1.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister gave credit to good police work by his officers in the Belmont area.

“One of our officers, who had viewed the video in line ups, observed an individual with a similar gate to that of what he had seen in the surveillance video from the Pet Care Center, ” Bliemeister said on Wednesday.

Officers tracked down Fenstemaker at his girlfriend’s home in the 3200 block of Portia, where they found clothing worn by the suspect in the video, along with other evidence linked to the arson.

Fire Chief Micheal DeSpain commended LPD for their work in the investigation. He says arson fires affect taxpayers, too, when it comes to insurance rates.

“We have firefighters that are putting their lives at risk unnecessarily for these types of events,” said DeSpain. “When a firefighter is injured, that’s a cost back to the taxpayer, in terms of kind of maintaining and getting them healthy again.”

No staffers or animals were injured in the fire Sunday evening.

Authorities say the five other fires under investigation include two at Belmont Baptist Church on Oct. 3 – one early in the morning and another late that night. Chief Bliemeister says they are working to see if Fenstemaker is involved.

For now, Fenstemaker remains in jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree arson and burglary.