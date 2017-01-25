Lincoln Man Alleges Excessive Force By LPD

A Lincoln man says Lincoln Police officers abused their authority on January 15th when they handcuffed him and held him for an hour. Police were investigating shots being fired in the 19th and A neighborhood when they saw Cotton at 20th and Washington. When Cotton got out of his car, he claims he was knocked to the ground by 3 to 4 cops, held for about an hour and released.

Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, says Mr. Cotton’s complaint is being taken very seriously and will be investigated. We’ll talk about the incident with Chief Bliemeister tomorrow on KFOR’s Lincoln Live.